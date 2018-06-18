City Hall: The Davenport City Council will consider a resolution to sell rights of way on parts of College, Lombard and Denison to Genesis as part of its Genesis East addition. The discussion will be during Wednesday's Committee-of-the-Whole meeting at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council chambers, 226 W. 4th St. A public hearing on the request was held June 6.
Schools: The Davenport School Board will meet as a committee-of-the-whole to discuss five school-closing options at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the third floor in the Jim Hester Board Room of the Davenport Schools Achievement Service Center, 1606 Brady St., Davenport.
Courts: John P. Conwell, 40, of Rock Island, has a discharge hearing at 9 a.m. Monday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Eleanor M. Conwell, 90, and Steve D. Conwell, 69, in May 2017. He has been found unfit to stand trial and has been in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services.
Illinois statute states a discharge hearing may be held when a defendant is found unfit to stand trial and is unlikely to attain fitness within one year. If the evidence presented at the hearing is sufficient to establish a defendant’s guilt, the defendant is found “not not guilty” and is subject to further treatment.
Stanley C. Liggins, 56, will appear in Scott County District Court at 9 a.m. Friday for a hearing on several motions, including one to continue his Aug. 28 trial in Black Hawk County. Liggins is charged in the September 1990 death of Jennifer Ann Lewis, 9, of Rock Island. He has been tried twice in her death; both convictions were overturned.
Big Story: Gun violence and juvenile crime are issues that impact the entire Quad-Cities community. For some, these issues directly hit home. The story of a mother who lost her 17-year-old son to gun violence in May 2017 and her efforts to prevent other kids from having the same fate is this Sunday’s Big Story.
