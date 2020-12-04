Looking for more photos?

 Skip to main content
_DAP2796.JPG

Davenport Assumption performs its Class IX Pom routine on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

 JON GREMMELS

Approximately 100 routines of schools served by the Quad-City Times, Muscatine Journal, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Mason City Globe Gazette and Sioux City Journal were photographed at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships. Following is the list of routines shot. With performances taking places at three locations, scheduling conflicts prevented all acts to be photographed. To see the photo gallery for a specific team's routine, click on the link. 

Akron-Westfield Class II Hip Hop

Akron-Westfield Class III Pom

Aplington-Parkersburg Class I Color Guard

Aplington-Parkersburg Class II Jazz

Aplington-Parkersburg Class V Pom

Aplington-Parkersburg solos (Small School Color Guard: Olivia Hauser, Olivia Anderson, Lauren Husz; Class II Dance: Kinsey Mohwinkle, Ericia Marlene)

Bettendorf Class VI Jazz

Bettendorf Class XII Pom

Bettendorf solos (Class IX Dance: Rachel Redden, AbbyClare Goche, Norah Dunn, Emma Kerr, Emma Stiener, Jenna Wingate)

Bishop Heelan Class V Hip Hop

Bishop Heelan Class III Jazz

Bishop Heelan Class IX Pom

Cedar Falls Class XIII Pom

Clear Lake Class V Hip Hop

Clear Lake Class III Jazz

Clear Lake Class VIII Pom

Clear Lake solos (Class V Dance: Sarah Petersen, Mia DeVries, Bella Clabaugh, Emily LeFevre)

Davenport Assumption Class V Hip Hop

Davenport Assumption Class III Jazz

Davenport Assumption IX Pom

Davenport Assumption solos (Leah Zeimet, Jessica Lai, Celia Huber, Emerson Severson, Sophia Mucciarone, Madalynn Motto)

Don Bosco solos (Class I Dance: Madelyn Reagan, Julia Thiry)

Forest City Class VII Pom

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Class I Color Guard

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura solo (Abby Christians)

Grundy Center Small School Hoopla

Grundy Center Class IV Pom

Harris-Lake Park Class I Contemporary

Harris-Lake Park Class I Jazz

Hawkeye Community College Hip Hop

Hawkeye Community College Pom

Kingsley-Pierson Small School Kick

Kingsley-Pierson Class II Pom

Lawton-Bronson Class II Hip Hop

Lawton-Bronson Class IV Pom

Louisa-Muscatine Class I Color Guard

Louisa-Muscatine Class III Hip Hop

Louisa-Muscatine Class VI Pom

Louisa-Muscatine solos (Small School Color Guard: Maya Ziegenhorn, Piper Brant, Madalyn Preston, Abby Kemper; Class III Dance: Grace Terry, Avery Wilson)

Maquoketa Class II Contemporary

Marquette Catholic Class XII Pom

Mason City Class VI Hip Hop

Mason City Class III Novelty

MMCRU Class II Pom

New Hampton Class IV Hip Hop

New Hampton solo (Class IV Dance: Natalie Marr)

Newman Catholic Class II Hip Hop

Newman Catholic Class II Pom

North Iowa Area Community College Hip Hop

North Iowa Area Community College Pom

North Scott Class XI Pom

North Scott Class II Lyrical

North Scott solos (Class VIII Dance: Abigail Lundvall, Olivia Wessel, Megan Sacia, Carolyn Keppy, Hannah Bain)

OA-BCIG Class I Contemporary

OA-BCIG Class IV Hip Hop

Osage Class VII Pom

Pleasant Valley Class VI Jazz

Pleasant Valley Class XII Pom

Pleasant Valley solos (Reagan Glaus, Josie Kaffenberger, Maci Quam, Emma Richards)

Remsen St. Mary’s Class I Jazz

Saint Ansgar Class I Color Guard

Saint Ansgar Class III Pom

Saint Ansgar Small School Prop

Saint Ansgar solos (Small School Color Guard: Emma Soltau, Tianna Charlson)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Class II Contemporary

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Class III Jazz

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Class II Lyrical

Sioux City East Class III Lyrical

Sioux City North Large School Hoopla

Sioux City North Class XIII Pom

Sioux City West Class VII Hip Hop

Sioux City West Class III Novelty

South O’Brien Class II Hip Hop

South O'Brien Small School Lights

South O’Brien Class IV Pom

Tipton Class I Lyrical

Union Class IV Hip Hop

Unity Christian Class IV Hip Hop

Unity Christian Class II Novelty

Wapello Class I Novelty

Wapello Class III Pom

Wapello solos (Class II Dance: Amber Martens, Lizzy Maine)

Waterloo Columbus Class III Hip Hop

Waterloo East Class VI Hip Hop

Waterloo East Class XI Pom

Waverly-Shell Rock Class II Color Guard

Waverly-Shell Rock Class VI Hip Hop

Waverly-Shell Rock Class X Pom

Waverly-Shell Rock solos (Large School Color Guard: Anastasia Wentworth, Kelsey Hotz, Deborah Freese, Alexis Cheville, Cora Ellingworth, Nevah Helmers; Class VII Dance: Ryleigh Bienemann, Victoria Albrecht, Makayla Zeschke, Ellie Booth)

West Fork Class II Hip Hop

West Fork Class IV Pom

West Fork solos (Class II Dance: Megan McGuire, Jordan Swenson, Kacie Eisentrager)

West Monona Class II Hip Hop

West Monona Class IV Pom

West Sioux Class III Hip Hop

Westwood Class I Novelty

Westwood Class II Hip Hop

Westwood Class II Pom

Wilton Class II Jazz

Wilton solos (Class III Dance: Tessa Bartell, Ansley Boorn, Jayden Everson)

Woodbury Central Class III Pom

