Looking for more photos?

Approximately 100 routines of schools served by the Quad-City Times, Muscatine Journal, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Mason City Globe Gazette and Sioux City Journal were photographed at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships. Following is the list of routines shot. With performances taking places at three locations, scheduling conflicts prevented all acts to be photographed. To see the photo gallery for a specific team's routine, click on the link.
Aplington-Parkersburg solos (Small School Color Guard: Olivia Hauser, Olivia Anderson, Lauren Husz; Class II Dance: Kinsey Mohwinkle, Ericia Marlene)
Louisa-Muscatine solos (Small School Color Guard: Maya Ziegenhorn, Piper Brant, Madalyn Preston, Abby Kemper; Class III Dance: Grace Terry, Avery Wilson)
Waverly-Shell Rock solos (Large School Color Guard: Anastasia Wentworth, Kelsey Hotz, Deborah Freese, Alexis Cheville, Cora Ellingworth, Nevah Helmers; Class VII Dance: Ryleigh Bienemann, Victoria Albrecht, Makayla Zeschke, Ellie Booth)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!