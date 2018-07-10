ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 16-18-23-41-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 13-15-16-34-40

Mon. Lotto: 1-11-14-18-31-39

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $7.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-7-9

Pick 3 Evening: 2-1-2

Pick 4 Midday: 3-6-2-4

Pick 4 Evening: 0-1-8-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 18-24-43-46-48 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 3-6-13-38-40

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.74 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-5-8

Pick Three Evening: 4-4-8

Pick Four Midday: 5-5-9-7

Pick Four Evening: 8-4-0-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 1-17-28-56-70

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $306 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-10-43-45-64

Powerball: 22 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $90 million

