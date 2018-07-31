ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 03-09-13-33-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-17-31-33-35

Mon. Lotto: 25-37-41-44-47-49

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $9.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-0-9

Pick 3 Evening: 9-5-2

Pick 4 Midday: 9-3-6-1

Pick 4 Evening: 3-3-2-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 8-15-34-36-37 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-13-38-39-51

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $5.77 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-6-3

Pick Three Evening: 9-9-0

Pick Four Midday: 9-1-0-8

Pick Four Evening: 5-4-9-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 12-15-35-64-69

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 22-27-46-56-65

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $187 million

