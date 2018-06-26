ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-17-26-28-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-25-29-30-33

Mon. Lotto: 21-27-30-35-48-49

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $5.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-5-3

Pick 3 Evening: 3-7-0

Pick 4 Midday: 9-6-1-1

Pick 4 Evening: 2-6-0-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-31-42-45-48 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-17-22-30-37

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $4.17 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-5-5

Pick Three Evening: 8-9-3

Pick Four Midday: 7-2-1-3

Pick Four Evening: 5-5-2-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 17-25-29-39-60

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $ 212 Million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 16-29-43-45-56

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

