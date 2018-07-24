ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-4-27-28-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-11-17-27-40

Mon. Lotto: 14-20-32-36-39-47

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $8.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-3-7

Pick 3 Evening: 2-0-4

Pick 4 Midday: 1-3-8-1

Pick 4 Evening: 3-7-0-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-5-11-28-48

Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 17-31-42-45-50

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $5.38 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-6-8

Pick Three Evening: 1-2-7

Pick Four Midday: 0-4-5-5

Pick Four Evening: 6-9-2-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 1-2-4-19-29

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $512 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 9-23-56-58-68

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $147 million

