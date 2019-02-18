A blockbuster exhibit featuring works by Louis Comfort Tiffany is now open at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The exhibit, "Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures From the Driehaus Collection," includes 62 works from the collection of the Richard Driehaus Museum in Chicago and ranges from blown-glass vases to stained-glass windows. The exhibit will be on display through May 19. Admission costs $7 for adults. For more info, visit figgeartmuseum.com.

Through May 19, Figge Art Museum, $7

