Lowe’s president and CEO, Marvin Ellison, sent an email to customers Wednesday.
In addition to echoing other recent announcements from other companies, Ellison also said Lowe’s has “put in place new temporary time-off guidelines to give our associates even greater flexibility and pay them for the time they need to stay home and get well. We’ve also provided on-demand resources to answer our associates’ most frequently asked questions.”
Lowe’s is also limiting the number of items, such as masks and cleaning supplies, per purchase.