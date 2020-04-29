LPGA pushes back schedule to mid-July in hopes of safe start

"I realize that maybe there was a more aggressive path that we could have taken," he said. "But in our world, I feel like this was the right path. If it turns out that we're a little late to the party — but being late to the party enables us to benefit from some of the learning from others — that would be even a lucky strike extra."

Still to be determined is what the LPGA events will look like. The PGA Tour is going without spectators for at least a month, the JDC to potentially be the first event with fans depending on the state and coronovirus situation by then. The LPGA has not decided on fans, instead having contingency plans and waiting until the tournament gets closer to decide whether that makes sense.

As for virus testing, Whan said it would be a seven-figure cost to the LPGA, though he remains optimistic that enough tests will be available by then.

"We're not going to get back until we can create an environment that's safe not just for players, caddies, our staff, but the cities we enter," he said. "We want to make sure the town feels as comfortable as I do about us coming."