Lucille Herndon always had an extra plate, bike for neighborhood kids

With a swing set, a sandbox, a tetherball court and a little red playhouse built to look like a train engine, Lucille Dixon Herndon ensured her family’s yard was a childhood dream made real.

In the garage, the matriarch extraordinaire always had three extra bicycles and at least one extra sled. In the kitchen, she always kept an extra plate filled. And when it came time to take a dip in the swimming pool near Good Park, she was always able to fish out a few extra dimes for the kids who couldn’t come up with their own.

The weekend before school started, Lucille would invite nearly the entire Woodland Heights neighborhood to her house for a barbecue attended by friends and family and siblings of neighbors and cousins of classmates and really any child that needed a moment to be a kid. The gathering became the stuff of legend — circled on calendars and asked about with growing anticipation as the summer heat gave way to crisp fall.

The party's only rule was to laugh as much as you ate of her grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, each served with chips and well wishes for a good year.