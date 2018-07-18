LULAC Council 10, Davenport, and Council 5285, Moline, will award 56 scholarships this year totaling $50,000.
The recipients are Marissa Kletke, Norman Trujillo, Themis Abarca, Alina Ochoa, Alejandro Revilla, Frida Rocha, Anitza Alvarado, DiAngelo Gonzalez, Oscar Gutierrez, Andrea Rosales, Jacqueline Ferreira, Anna Noble, Edgar Rosales, Claire Schaecher, Kylie Spiegel, Meilin Zheng, Max Lillibridge, Rodrigo Almanza, Crystal Bautista, Johanna Lopez, Liliana Vital, Alejandra Raya, Jessica Raya, Olivia Best, Ryleigh O’Brien, Jarrin Flores, Annel Lueth, Zamone Perez, Andrea Ochoa-Raya, Audrey McCracken, Ashley Martinez, Myah Cordova-Ramirez, Amiah Gooding, Arturo Martinez, Laura Ceniceros, Dante Arguello, Hunter Boldt, Danielle Hauman, Dev Patel, AunnaMaria Romero, Aaliyah Lopez, Elizabeth Alatorre, Guadalupe Chavez, Jennalin Calvert, Alexander Richter, Kalista Paxton, Chase Brandt, Anthony DeSalvo, Lupita Toscano, Miranda Zinke, Corina Bakoylis, Marissa Roberston, Joaquin Bueno-Diaz, Samuel Reyes, Veronica Chavez and Timothy Vaughn.
LULAC will host its annual scholarship awards banquet at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.
This year’s guest speaker will be Norma Kauzlarich, associate judge for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court in Illinois.
