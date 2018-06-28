Clinton's bats struggled to get much going against Wisconsin starter Nelson Hernandez and the LumberKings saw their two-game winning streak snapped 4-1 at the hands of the Timber Rattlers on Thursday.
The LumberKings grabbed an early lead on Johnny Adams' second inning solo home run. It was short-lived, however, as doubles from K.J. Harrison and Gilbert Lara and a single from Robert Henry off Clinton starter off Clinton starter Raymond Kerr (3-7) gave the Rattlers a 2-1 lead that they would not relinquish.
Wisconsin tacked on insurance runs in the fourth and seventh, and outside of Adams' home run, the LumberKings managed only four singles off Hernandez and a pair of Wisconsin relievers.
