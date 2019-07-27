The Clinton LumberKings managed just three singles in dropping their fourth straight game Saturday, falling 3-0 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels in Cedar Rapids.
The lack of offense made a hard-luck lover out of Clinton starter Josh Roberson (1-1), who gave up one run on four hits over five innings, striking out five.
The Kernels got on the board in the third, when Spencer Steer drew a one-out walk from Roberson, moved to second on a wild pitch and came around to score on Gilberto Celestino's RBI single.
LumberKings reliever Nathan Alexander walked the first hitter he faced in the sixth inning, and the very next batter made him pay as Trevor Casanova doubled to left field to score Wander Javier.
The Kernels tacked on another insurance run in the ninth as Tyler Kolek started his outing just as Alexander had, by walking Javier. Casanova singled, and Kolek walked Jared Akins to load the bases.
Kolek got Alex Isola to fly out, but Tyler Webb singled to score the final run of the game.
The LumberKings did manage two scoring opportunities. Singles by Christopher Torres and Peyton Burdick left runners at the corners with two outs in the top of the fourth, but Clinton starter Kai-Wei Teng (4-0) struck out Will Banfield to end the threat.
Then in the seventh inning, Banfield drew a one-out walk and Evan Edwards singled him to third, moving to second on the throw. Teng induced fly outs from Bubba Hollins and Thomas Jones to keep the LumberKings off the scoreboard.
