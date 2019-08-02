Clinton pitchers Josh Roberson and Cam Baird combined to surrender just four singles, issue one walk and allow no earned runs Friday.
It wasn't enough.
The LumberKings batters proved equally ineffective against a pair of Wisconsin Timber Rattler pitchers and an unearned run proved to be the difference in a 1-0 Wisconsin win.
Clinton's best scoring chances came in the second and the third innings against Brewers 2019 first round pick Ethan Small, who was making his Midwest League debut.
Will Banfield singled and Thomas Jones walked in the second, but Rattler catcher David Fry cut down Banfield trying to take third to end the threat.
Then in the third Marcos Rivera led off the inning by lacing a double to center for the only extra base hit of the game. Small proceeded to strike out Samuel Castro, Christopher Torres and Kameron Misner to keep Clinton off the scoreboard.
A seventh-inning single was the only offense the LumberKings could generate in the final six innings off Max Lazar (5-2), who exits with a 1.41 ERA.
Meanwhile, Roberson was proving equally as dominant for Clinton, surrendering three hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings of work.
It was in his final inning, however, that Roberson got into trouble. A walk to Connor McVey and a single by Fry left runners on first and second with one out. Thomas Dillard hit a grounder to LumberKings second baseman Castro, who threw to Torres to get Fry at second. Torres' throw to try to complete the double play was off target, however, allowing McVey to score the game's only run.
Roberson (1-2) took the loss despite seeing his ERA drop to 1.84 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.