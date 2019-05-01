Wednesday's doubleheader started out particularly poorly for the Clinton LumberKings, but a nine-run first inning in the opener by West Michigan wasn't a harbinger of what was to come.
The LumberKings outscored the Whitecaps 20-2 the rest of the way to secure a split.
Starter George Soriano struggled for Clinton in the LumberKings' 9-7 loss in the opener. Soriano was charged with all nine runs over just 1/3 of an inning, surrendering two home runs and a pair of RBI doubles among his six hits allowed.
Relievers Sean Guenther and C.J. Carter held the Whitecaps scoreless the rest of the way, however, with Guenther striking out six over 3 2/3 perfect innings, and Clinton's bats came alive to pull within striking distance.
Demetrius Sims doubled in Connor Scott in the fourth inning to get Clinton on the scoreboard, and Sean Reynolds brought home Sims with a two-run homer, with a Marcos Rivera sacrifice fly cutting the deficit to 9-4.
It was 9-5 in the sixth when Jerar Encarnacion hit a two-run single with the bases loaded, and Reynolds walked to load the bases with two outs, but a Samuel Castro strikeout ended the threat.
The Clinton offense continued its momentum into Game 2, however, with Reynolds' three-run, first-inning homer putting the LumberKings up for good in the 13-2 win.
Jerar Encarnacion and J.D. Osborne each had two-run singles in the second and Osborne, Thomas Jones, Rivera and Ricardo Cespedes each had RBI hits during a five-run fourth.
The Clinton bullpen came up big again, with Nathan Alexander (1-0) and Zach Wolf totaling four scoreless innings of relief.
River Bandits game suspended
The River Bandits totaled two runs, four hits and walk in just 1/3 of an inning Wednesday before weather caused the game to be suspended.
The game will be resumed Thursday at 10 a.m.
