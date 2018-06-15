Clinton drops into second

A pair of Clinton pitchers could do little to contain the Beloit offense, and the LumberKings failed to mount much resistance with their bats in a 9-1 loss to the Snappers on Friday.

The loss leaves Clinton tied with the Peoria Chiefs for the second and final first-half playoff spot for the Midwest League's Western Division with just two games remaining. The two teams are one game behind the Quad-Cities River Bandits, who won 3-0 over Burlington on Friday to break a three-way tie.

Clinton starter Oliver Jaskie (3-6) took the loss, giving up five earned runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Ariel Sandoval had three hits and Ryan Costello had two hits including a double for the LumberKings, but the offense failed to score until Greifer Andrade was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Beloit pitcher Heath Bowers struck out the next two LumberKings to end that threat.

