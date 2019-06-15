The Clinton LumberKings' Saturday game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels was suspended because of rain with the LumberKings trailing 2-0 heading into the second inning.

The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader today.

Jared Akins gave the Kernels an early lead with a two-run home run off Clinton starter Jake Walters before the game was called.

