The Clinton LumberKings' Saturday game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels was suspended because of rain with the LumberKings trailing 2-0 heading into the second inning.
The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader today.
Jared Akins gave the Kernels an early lead with a two-run home run off Clinton starter Jake Walters before the game was called.
