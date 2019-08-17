GENEVA, Ill. — Tanner Andrews pitched seven solid innings and J.D. Osborne drove in a pair of runs as the Clinton LumberKings defeated the Kane County Cougers 4-2 Saturday night at Northwestern Medical Field.

Andrews scattered five hits and three walks before giving way to Nathan Alexander in the eighth and Zach Wolf, who pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

Kane County held a 2-1 lead before Clinton struck for a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Osborne drove across the tying run with a single and Will Banfield then tripled in the go-ahead run.

The LumberKings added an insurance run in the top of the ninth on a fielder’s choice by Osborne.

