GENEVA, Ill. — Tanner Andrews pitched seven solid innings and J.D. Osborne drove in a pair of runs as the Clinton LumberKings defeated the Kane County Cougers 4-2 Saturday night at Northwestern Medical Field.
Andrews scattered five hits and three walks before giving way to Nathan Alexander in the eighth and Zach Wolf, who pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save.
Kane County held a 2-1 lead before Clinton struck for a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Osborne drove across the tying run with a single and Will Banfield then tripled in the go-ahead run.
The LumberKings added an insurance run in the top of the ninth on a fielder’s choice by Osborne.
