Peoria 1, Clinton 0

Peoria;000;001;000;--;1;3;0

Clinton;000;000;000;--;0;5;1

Leahy, Aker (9) and Wilson. Mejia, Vesia (6), Alcala (9) and Banfield. WP -- Leahy (4-4). LP -- Mejia (5-1). S -- Aker (2). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Hollins. 2B -- Peoria, Whalen. RBI -- Peoria, Whalen.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments