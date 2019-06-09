Burlington 4-2, Clinton 3-1

First game

Clinton;111;000;0;--;3;4;1

Burlington;100;012;x;--;4;5;0

Soriano, Alexander (5) and Osborne. Pina, Lind (4) and Olmeda. WP -- Lind (2-0). LP -- Alexander (3-3). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Bradshaw; Burlington, Arendas. 2B -- Clinton, Bradshaw. RBI -- Clinton, Bradshaw, Osborne; Burlington, Adams, Arendas, Jones, Rubalcaba.

Second game

Clinton;100;000;0;--;1;4;0

Burlington;011;000;x;--;2;6;0

Jones, Carter (6) and Banfield. Yan, Perez (6) and Wenson. WP -- Yan (1-2). LP -- Jones (1-4). S -- Perez (2). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Scott. 2B -- Burlington, Arendas. 3B -- Burlington, Adams. HR -- Burlington, Del Valle. RBI -- Clinton, Banfield; Burlington, Williams, Del Valle.

