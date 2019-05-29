J.D Osborne and Sean Reynolds each hit three-run home runs but it wasn't enough on an offense-filled night as the Clinton LumberKings fell 13-11 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday.
Osborne's fourth-inning homer opened the scoring, but the Timber Rattlers answered in the bottom of the inning with five runs, including one on a single by Brewers catcher Manny Pina, who is with the Rattlers on a rehab assignment.
The LumberKings tied it up on a Jerar Encarnacion two-run double in the fifth, and, after Wisconsin took back a one-run lead in the bottom of the inning, Clinton scored three in the sixth.
The scoring was far from over, however. The Rattlers tied it back up in the bottom of the sixth and took the lead with five runs in the eighth.
Reynolds' ninth inning homer closed the gap, but wasn't enough.
Clinton starter George Soriano gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings.
