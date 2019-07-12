Trailing by two entering the ninth inning, the Clinton LumberKings managed to shave that deficit in half and get the tying run in scoring position Friday.
A Marcos Rivera groundout to shortstop ended the LumberKings' rally and four-game winning streak as Lake County topped Clinton 4-3.
Clinton found itself in a quick deficit as the Captains built a 3-0 lead in the first inning off Clinton starter George Soriano (2-6).
It could have been 4-0 except shortstop Marcos Rivera's relay of a Peyton Burdick throw cut down Captains runner Bo Naylor at the plate.
Lake County added a run in the fourth before the LumberKings pulled closer in the home half of the inning.
Evan Edwards doubled and scored on J.D. Osborne's double.
Davis Bradshaw then singled in Osborne to make it 4-2.
It stayed that way until the ninth, when Osborne singled with one out, moved to second on a wild pitch and after Bradshaw struck out came around to score on Thomas Jones' double. Rivera's groundout stranded Jones there, however, ending the game.
Reliever Elkin Alcala kept the LumberKings in the game, throwing three shutout innings after taking over for Soriano to start the seventh.
