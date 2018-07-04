LumberKings' rally falls short
The Clinton LumberKings got the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth inning but couldn't complete the comeback in a 7-4 loss to the Kane County Cougars on Wednesday.
Already trailing 1-0, Clinton dug itself a deeper hole in the third when a pair of two out walks were followed by a triple by Kane County's Ryan Grotjohn and a home run from Eudy Ramos to make it 5-0 Cougars.
Clinton still trailed 7-2 heading into the ninth when Joseph Rosa and Ariel Sandoval drew walks to lead off the inning. Ryan Costello doubled to plate Rosa and, after Jack Larsen was hit by a pitch, a forceout scored Sandoval to make it 7-4 with two on. Kane County reliever Erbert Gonzalez struck out Johnny Adams and Onil Pena, however, to end the threat and the game.
