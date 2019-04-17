Four straight walks to open the seventh inning gave Clinton a chance Wednesday, but one swing of the bat gave the LumberKings the win.
Jerar Encarnacion finished off a five-run inning by swatting a three-run home run that carried Clinton to an 8-4 Midwest League win at Peoria.
The Chiefs led 3-1 before the LumberKings' comeback started when reliever Jacob Schlesener entered the game and walked all four batters he faced, the final walk scoring Bubba Hollins and ending Schlesener's brief stint on the mound.
Clinton's Brayan Hernandez greeted reliever Noel De Jesus with a game-tying sacrifice fly which scored Marcos Rivera.
After Demetrius Sims struck out, Encarnacion belted his fourth homer of the season to give Clinton a 6-3 lead that Hollins extended with a leadoff homer in the eighth in the deciding game of the three-game series.
River Bandits, Kernels postponed
Because of the threat of severe weather in Cedar Rapids, Wednesday's Quad-Cities River Bandits game against the Kernels was postponed.
Because the River Bandits are not scheduled to host Cedar Rapids during the remainder of the first half of the Midwest League season, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at the Kernels' Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 13.
That twin bill has been set for a 5:30 p.m. start.
Quad-Cities fans who pre-purchased tickets before this week's series was moved to Cedar Rapids can exchange them for tickets to remaining 2019 River Bandits home games while fans who pre-purchased tickets in the past week through Cedar Rapids may exchange them for tickets to any remaining Kernels home game.
The River Bandits continue their season-opening road trip tonight, beginning a three-game series against Kane County at Peoria's Dozer Park with a 6:30 p.m. game.
