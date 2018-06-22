LumberKings sweep Cougars
Clinton reliever Kyle Wilcox retired three straight after walking a pair to start the Kane County seventh to snuff out any hopes of a Cougars rally and complete a doubleheader sweep Friday with a 5-3 victory.
A four-run second and a Ryan Costello solo home run in the fifth inning provided the offense for the LumberKings in the nightcap.
In the opener, the teams traded rallies first in the seventh and then the eighth inning, but it was the LumberKings prevailing 5-4.
Clay Chandler held the Cougars to one run in the first six innings, but Kane County rallied for two off the Bandits starter in the top of the seventh to grab a 3-2 lead. A pair of singles and a Eugene Helder sacrifice fly evened the score in the bottom half, however.
After Kane County's automatic runner scored on a two-out single in the top of the eighth, the Bandits made short work of the Cougars in the bottom half, as Johnny Adams singled and Dimas Ojeda hit a two-run double to end the game before Kane County reliever Breckin Williams could even record an out in the inning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.