CEDAR RAPIDS — The Clinton LumberKings certainly didn’t like the way Game 2 of their Midwest League Western Division championship series ended Sunday night.
But they had to love the way Game 3 began.
Clinton scored three runs in the top of the first inning and continued on from there to claim a 6-2 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the deciding game of the series Monday night at Memorial Stadium.
The win puts Clinton in the league’s championship series for the eighth time, the first since 2016.
The LumberKings will open the finals Wednesday night with a 6:05 p.m. game at South Bend. Game 2 of the best-of-five set will be Thursday in South Bend before the series shifts to Clinton on Saturday night.
The LumberKings, who suffered a walk-off loss in Game 2, wasted no time bolting into the lead in Game 3.
Three consecutive run-scoring singles by Will Banfield, Evan Edwards and J.D. Osborne off Cedar Rapids starter Tyler Palm gave them a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
They never trailed the rest of the night.
Cedar Rapids scored a run on an infield out in the third inning, Clinton’s Kameron Misner scored on a wild pitch in the fifth and the Kernels’ Tyler Webb singled across a run in the bottom of that inning, leaving the score at 4-2.
Clinton finally got some breathing room when Bubba Hollins lashed a two-run triple, driving in Misner and Edwards in the top of the seventh.
Reliever Peyton Culberson retired Cedar Rapids in order in the seventh and eighth but after allowing a one-out double to Trevor Casanova in the ninth, he was replaced by Manuel Rodriguez.
Rodriguez gave up a single to Wander Javier but then retired the final two hitters to end the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.