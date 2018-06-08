Peoria 5, Quad-Cities 1
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Peoria
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Angarita SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moreno RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Davis 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Julks LF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Montero DH
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sierra 2B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|De La Cruz RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kirtley 1B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Shaver DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez C
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Castro C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Plummer CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohanek 3B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Denton LF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Garcia 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez SS
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|Quad-Cities
|000
|010
|000
|--
|1
|5
|0
|Peoria
|000
|320
|00x
|--
|5
|6
|0
DP -- Quad-Cities 0, Peoria 0. LOB -- Quad-Cities 12, Peoria 4. CS -- Castro (3). SF -- Gonzalez. 2B -- Kirtley (8), Martinez (3). HR -- Rodriguez (7).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Mushinski (L, 2-1)
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Rodriguez
|3.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Feldmann
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peoria
|Oviedo (W, 2-5)
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Summerville
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Saylor
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|St. Clair (S, 4)
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP -- by Oviedo (Bohanek); by Oviedo (Shaver); by Summerville (Bohanek); by Summerville (Garcia); by Saylor (Castro). WP -- Oviedo. U -- Taylor Payne, Tanner Moore. T -- 2:55. A -- 4,101.
Clinton 6, Kane County 2
Kane County;011;000;000;--;2;5;0
Clinton;011;100;03x;--;6;12;0
Clay Chandler, Collin Kober (8) and Ryan Scott. Mack Lemieux, Breckin Williams (6), Carlos Bustamante (8) and Tim Susnara. WP -- Clay Chandler (3-1). LP -- Mack Lemieux (1-5). Save -- Collin Kober (2). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval 3, Joseph Rosa, Ryan Costello, Eugene Helder, Ryan Scott. 2B -- Kane County, Joey Rose, Yoel Yanqui; Clinton, Joseph Rosa, Ariel Sandoval, Eugene Helder. HR -- Kane County, Jasrado Chisholm; Clinton, Eugene Helder. RBI -- Kane County, Jasrado Chisholm, Tim Susnara; Clinton, Ryan Scott 3, Billy Cooke, Eugene Helder, Ryan Costello
