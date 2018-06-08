Peoria 5, Quad-Cities 1

Quad-CitiesabrhbiPeoriaabrhbi
Angarita SS4Moreno RF
Meyers CF Davis 2B
Julks LF Montero DH
Sierra 2B Gonzalez 3B
De La Cruz RFKirtley 1B 
Shaver DHRodriguez C
Castro CPlummer CF
Bohanek 3BDenton LF 
Garcia 1B Martinez SS
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals30 Totals29 
Quad-Cities 000010000--15
Peoria 00032000x--56

DP -- Quad-Cities 0, Peoria 0. LOB -- Quad-Cities 12, Peoria 4. CS -- Castro (3). SF -- Gonzalez. 2B -- Kirtley (8), Martinez (3). HR -- Rodriguez (7). 

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Mushinski (L, 2-1)4.0
Rodriguez3.0 
Feldmann 1.0 
Peoria       
Oviedo (W, 2-5)5.2 4
Summerville 1.1
Saylor0.20012
St. Clair (S, 4) 1.1 00
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- by Oviedo (Bohanek); by Oviedo (Shaver); by Summerville (Bohanek); by Summerville (Garcia); by Saylor (Castro). WP -- Oviedo. U -- Taylor Payne, Tanner Moore. -- 2:55. A -- 4,101.

Clinton 6, Kane County 2

Kane County;011;000;000;--;2;5;0

Clinton;011;100;03x;--;6;12;0

Clay Chandler, Collin Kober (8) and Ryan Scott. Mack Lemieux, Breckin Williams (6), Carlos Bustamante (8) and Tim Susnara. WP -- Clay Chandler (3-1). LP -- Mack Lemieux (1-5). Save -- Collin Kober (2). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval 3, Joseph Rosa, Ryan Costello, Eugene Helder, Ryan Scott. 2B -- Kane County, Joey Rose, Yoel Yanqui; Clinton, Joseph Rosa, Ariel Sandoval, Eugene Helder. HR -- Kane County, Jasrado Chisholm; Clinton, Eugene Helder. RBI -- Kane County, Jasrado Chisholm, Tim Susnara; Clinton, Ryan Scott 3, Billy Cooke, Eugene Helder, Ryan Costello 

