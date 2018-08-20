GENEVA, Ill. — Unbeaten Jayson McKinley corralled the Clinton offense for seven innings in helping Kane County to a 5-1 victory over the LumberKings in Midwest League action Monday night.
McKinley (6-0) did not allow a run until the seventh inning, then gave way to Luis Castillo, who worked the final two innings to register his fourth save. McKinley gave up only five hits and did not issue a walk in his seventh innings.
Kane County opened a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning on Ryan Dobson’s sacrifice fly, then added to the margin in the following inning on a two-run single by Eudy Ramos. Ryan Grotjohn drove in two more runs with a single in the bottom of the seventh.
Clinton got its lone run in the top of the seventh when Keegan McGovern led off with a triple and scored on an infield out by Onil Pena.
