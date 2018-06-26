CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings scored three runs in the first inning and piled up a substantial lead, then held on to record a 5-4 victory over the Burlington Bees on Tuesday night at Ashford University Field.
Collin Kober came on to hold Burlington scoreless in the final two innings to register his fourth save of the season after the Bees made things interesting with a three-run sixth inning.
Clinton grabbed the upper hand with a sacrifice fly by Keegan McGovern and a two-run single by Dimas Ojeda in the first. It added two more runs in the fourth, including a solo home run by Johnny Adams.
The Bees countered in the sixth with a two-run double by Zane Gurwitz, followed by another double from Harrison Wenson.
Burlington’s Kevin Williams double in a run in the first inning to extended his hitting streak to 19 games.
