FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Saturday’s night’s game between Clinton and Fort Wayne was suspended by rain with the LumberKings holding a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
The game will be resumed Sunday with the TinCaps coming to bat in the bottom of the second.
Clinton scored all three of its runs in the top of the second as Eugene Helder came home on a wild pitch, Keegan McGovern stole home and Johnny Adams scored on a passed ball. McGovern had doubled while Helder and Adams both reached base on walks.
