CLINTON —Kane County brought a resounding halt to Clinton’s five-game winning streak Sunday.
The Cougars pounded out 18 hits and scored a season-high 16 runs in rolling to a 16-5 victory at Ashford University Field to avert being swept in their four-game series.
Both teams scored three runs in the first inning but Kane County added two in the fifth, six in the sixth, three in the seventh and two more in the eighth.
Jasrado Chisholm and Ernie De La Trinidas each drove in four runs and Chisholm clubbed his 11th home runs of the season.
Left-fielder Keegan McGovern supplied a large portion of the LumberKings’ offense as he collected a double and a home run and drove in four of their five runs.
Jhoan Duran got the win for the Cougars as he worked six innings and allowed just one hit after a rough first inning in which McGovern hit a three-run home run.
