Lunch, learn features history of Bettendorf

Want to know about the history of the city of Bettendorf, once called Gilbert?

You can learn about it and have a delicious lunch at The Outing Club in Davenport on Tuesday, July 21, by registering for the Scott Community College presentation (Class 9889) at 563-441-4001. Historian John Brassard will be the presenter. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. and the cost is $22.

This presentation will be a broad overview of the history of Bettendorf, told from the point of view of the Bettendorf Company. It will touch on the agricultural roots of the city when it was still named Gilbert, then progress forward through time, touching on the major developments in the city through the 1950's. Highlights will include the Bettendorf Company, the two Bettendorf Mansions, Ross's, and the I-74 bridge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0