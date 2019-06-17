This free event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday is for kids to learn about agriculture at Cinnamon Ridge Farms, 10600 275th Street, Donahue. Visitors can enjoy a nutritious dairy lunch including grilled cheeses. Activities will include farm tours, wagon rides and planting flowers. Donahue firefighters and North Scott FFA will serve food. Donations will go to their programs. Registration is available at www.eventbrite.com
11 a.m., Lunch on the Farm, Cinnamon Ridge Farms, Donahue. Free.
