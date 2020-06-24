MAC BASEBALL: Wildcats rally for first win, split

Cory Wachal knows his Davenport North baseball team needs to start hitting the ball in order to beat the top teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
For one Wednesday night, he’ll take a subpar offensive showing in order to grab the first win of the season.
Courtesy runner Peter Phan raced home on an error for the winning run as the Wildcats salvaged a split against North Scott, taking the nightcap 3-2 in eight innings.
The Lancers erupted for 12 hits and used an eight-run frame to win the opener 13-0 in six innings.
A strategy both teams used in extra innings was to intentionally walk batters to load the bases. North Scott couldn’t convert on its chance in the eighth, neither could North in the seventh.
After Max Solis retired the first two batters, Griffen Leibold laced a single to put the winning run on first. Phan came in and stole second to set up the euphoric celebration at home plate.
All three of the Wildcats (1-3, 1-3 MAC) runs came without a hit or the ball leaving the infield.
North tied the nightcap in the sixth.
Two hit batsmen and a walk loaded the bases for Lucas Gross with one out. The designated hitter worked the count full against North Scott reliever Luke Kilburg and took a high fastball to draw the RBI walk.
Solis came on to the mound and left the bases loaded by recording an infield flyout and a strikeout.
Cooper Keimig struck out to send Game 2 into extras.
North Scott (7-3, 4-2) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on RBI singles from Carter Wenck and starter Parker Ruth in the second. That was the last inning the Lancers were able to get much offense against Leibold.
A southpaw, Leibold didn’t allow a Lancer hit over the course of four straight innings as he used a backdoor slider to accumulate seven strikeouts.
North was kept quiet at the plate until the fourth, notching its first hit and loading the bases on three consecutive singles against North Scott starter Parker Ruth.
Turning a 6-3 double play allowed one runner to cross the plate, but Ruth and the Lancer defense danced around to keep the one-run lead.
North stranded runners in scoring position in every frame except the eighth in Game 2.
In the opener, a crucial last minute decision resulted in a big inning for North Scott.
Wildcats reliever Carter Bush received a ground ball and as he was turning to throw to first, he changed his mind and tried to get the lead runner at third.
The Lancers made him pay with eight runs on six hits – four of them for extra bases – to turn a single-digit cushion into double digits.
Luke Haedt brought home one on a double, Jake Matthaidess added an RBI single, Greysen Drezek launched a three-run blast to left and Ruth roped a two-run double.
This came after Matthaidess had the lone RBI in a three-run fifth. Four Lancers had two hits in the opener.
Carter Wenck went the distance and nabbed his second win of the season, striking out four batters. He has yet to allow an earned run in two starts.
North Scott has a quick turnaround to face MAC-leading Bettendorf at home today while North heads to Assumption for a twinbill.
