MAC BASEBALL: Wildcats rally for first win, split

Solis came on to the mound and left the bases loaded by recording an infield flyout and a strikeout.

Cooper Keimig struck out to send Game 2 into extras.

North Scott (7-3, 4-2) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on RBI singles from Carter Wenck and starter Parker Ruth in the second. That was the last inning the Lancers were able to get much offense against Leibold.

A southpaw, Leibold didn’t allow a Lancer hit over the course of four straight innings as he used a backdoor slider to accumulate seven strikeouts.

North was kept quiet at the plate until the fourth, notching its first hit and loading the bases on three consecutive singles against North Scott starter Parker Ruth.

Turning a 6-3 double play allowed one runner to cross the plate, but Ruth and the Lancer defense danced around to keep the one-run lead.

North stranded runners in scoring position in every frame except the eighth in Game 2.

In the opener, a crucial last minute decision resulted in a big inning for North Scott.

Wildcats reliever Carter Bush received a ground ball and as he was turning to throw to first, he changed his mind and tried to get the lead runner at third.