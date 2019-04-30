Macy Akers

Akers

The University of Northern Iowa softball recruit has done five sports during her time at West Liberty — volleyball, basketball, golf, track and field and softball. She earned all-state honors in volleyball after finishing her career with a school-record 2,054 digs. Named third team all-state by the coaches in softball, she hit .449 with 23 stolen bases and 28 RBI. All-River Valley Conference in basketball, Akers led the Comets in scoring at 10.3 points per game.

