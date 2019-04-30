Madi Parson

Parson

Parson graduates as one of the school's most versatile athletes, earning all-state honors in softball, volleyball and basketball. She batted .492 with 23 doubles and 33 RBI last summer. On the volleyball court, Parson was among the state leaders with 4.75 kills per set. She accumulated 1,300 kills and 732 digs in her career. Parson averaged 12.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game in basketball. She'll play softball and volleyball at Coe College this fall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments