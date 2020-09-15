Madigan probe paused pending U.S. Attorney’s guidance

SPRINGFIELD — The Democratic chairman and ranking Republican on a special legislative committee investigating House Speaker Michael Madigan both said they were awaiting guidance from federal prosecutors about questioning witnesses and calling for documents.
In separate emails Tuesday, both Chairman Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, and Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, confirmed U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. had given them clearance to call witnesses.
But that’s where their interpretations of the conversation start to differ.
“We were advised that the U.S. Attorney’s Office does not object to the work of the Committee, nor do they object to the calling of any of the names on our initial witness list, including Speaker Madigan,” Demmer said in a statement. “We appreciate their attention to this very serious matter, and we look forward to the committee meeting next week to continue its work on behalf of the people of Illinois.”
Welch, by contrast, gave a very different summary of the conversation.
“The U.S. Attorney made it clear we could seek testimony from whoever we choose; however, they requested we refrain from seeking any materials or testimony related to the (deferred prosecution agreement) that is still confidential or anything in the possession of the federal government,” Welch said. “In other words, we can call witnesses, but we can’t really ask them any questions.”
Madigan was implicated in July in an alleged bribery scheme involving Commonwealth Edison, the state’s largest electric utility, when officials from the company entered what’s known as a “deferred prosecution agreement.”
Madigan has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing. But Republicans in the Illinois House have invoked a House rule to commence a committee to explore punitive actions against the long-serving speaker, up to and including expulsion from the House.
