Madigan probe paused pending U.S. Attorney’s guidance

SPRINGFIELD — The Democratic chairman and ranking Republican on a special legislative committee investigating House Speaker Michael Madigan both said they were awaiting guidance from federal prosecutors about questioning witnesses and calling for documents.

In separate emails Tuesday, both Chairman Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, and Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, confirmed U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. had given them clearance to call witnesses.

But that’s where their interpretations of the conversation start to differ.

“We were advised that the U.S. Attorney’s Office does not object to the work of the Committee, nor do they object to the calling of any of the names on our initial witness list, including Speaker Madigan,” Demmer said in a statement. “We appreciate their attention to this very serious matter, and we look forward to the committee meeting next week to continue its work on behalf of the people of Illinois.”

Welch, by contrast, gave a very different summary of the conversation.