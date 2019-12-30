Madison Keys

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Despite struggling early in the year, the Rock Island native eventually managed to win two WTA tournaments, the fourth and fifth wins of her pro career, and finished the year as the 13th-ranked women’s singles player in the world.

After reuniting with former coach Juan Todero, Keys claimed the first WTA clay court championship of her career at the Charleston Open, defeating Caroline Wozniacki for the first time ever in the finals. She later defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova in the finals of the Cincinnati Open, notching the first Premier 5 title of her career.

That victory briefly moved the 24-year-old into the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time in more than a year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.