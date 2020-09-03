Make the most of your library card with National Library Card Sign-Up Month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Since 1987, September has been celebrated as National Library card sign-up month. Though this year may look different in the way we promote it, our message is still the same. Get a library card – for yourself, for your kids – and use it! A library card is free and easy to get.

If you’ve never had a library card before, simply go to our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com and click on the blue button on the home page that says “Library Card.” If you need to renew your card, give us a call at 563-344-4175, and we can update your card over the phone. Have you moved and need to update your address? Bring in a photo ID and proof of your current address, and we will get that changed for you.

Your Bettendorf Public Library card is one of the most valuable things you can have in your wallet. In addition to free access to books, movies, and more, your card acts as a virtual key to unlocking a host of online resources. Let us highlight a few electronic resources that we think will be especially useful as we head into the fall season.