Make the most of your library card with National Library Card Sign-Up Month

Since 1987, September has been celebrated as National Library card sign-up month. Though this year may look different in the way we promote it, our message is still the same. Get a library card – for yourself, for your kids – and use it! A library card is free and easy to get.
If you’ve never had a library card before, simply go to our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com and click on the blue button on the home page that says “Library Card.” If you need to renew your card, give us a call at 563-344-4175, and we can update your card over the phone. Have you moved and need to update your address? Bring in a photo ID and proof of your current address, and we will get that changed for you.
Your Bettendorf Public Library card is one of the most valuable things you can have in your wallet. In addition to free access to books, movies, and more, your card acts as a virtual key to unlocking a host of online resources. Let us highlight a few electronic resources that we think will be especially useful as we head into the fall season.
- Find new tunes to use for background music as you work or study: Bettendorf Library cardholders have access to Freegal. This music service has millions of songs from over 10,000 labels. Cardholders can download up to 5 titles a week without charge. Once downloaded, you can keep the songs in your music library; the music does not need to be returned.
- Listen to online TumbleBooks: Bolster your student’s reading comprehension with this dynamic, interactive resource. Your Bettendorf Library card allows you to access TumbleBooks. This resource is complete with hundreds of animated, talking books. TumbleBooks can enrich your student’s learning with a searchable collection that even offers comprehension quizzes to check for understanding.
- Keep up to date with issues that are important to you with ProQuest Global Newsstream: Proquest Global Newsstream has the full text index of leading newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and The Des Moines Register. Your Bettendorf Public Library card number gives you exclusive, free access to current articles that you can read in full.
- Connect your students to live tutor help: The Bettendorf Public Library’s HelpNow subscription allows students to communicate with live, online tutors using an interactive, virtual whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images, and graph homework problems. The service also has practice lessons, flash cards, and more. With a unique school year ahead for many, HelpNow can be a great extension for this year’s learning.
We hope you celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month with us by making the most of your card. All of these resources and more are available to you as a cardholder. Simply visit our “Read and Research” section at www.bettendorflibrary.com to get started. As always, we are happy to guide you in using all the services your library card has to offer. Contact us by phone at 563-344-4179 or via email at info@bettendorf.com for more information.
