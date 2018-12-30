The up and down history of hockey in the Quad-Cities had another chapter written this year.
After their worst season in franchise history, the Quad-City Mallards ceased operations in April, ending 21 seasons of highs — seven 50-win seasons and three championships — and lows, including a stretch where the franchise had five owners in five years.
Despite making the playoffs in each of their first three years in the ECHL, owner Jordan Melville cited high operating costs of the league and a 25-42-5 record last year as big reasons for his withdrawal of ownership.
However, the Quad-Cities didn't have to go long without hockey as TaxSlayer Center executive director Scott Mullen worked throughout the summer to find owners willing to keep the sport around. Local hockey fans Ryan Mosley and John Dawson stepped up in May to buy a membership in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The Quad-City Storm made their debut on Oct. 20, ensuring hockey would be in the Quad-Cities for the 24th consecutive year. The Storm beat the Peoria Rivermen 4-3 in overtime to win the season opener, although there have been some bumps in the team's first season, having already endured two losing streaks of six games or more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.