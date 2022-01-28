Mama
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Davenport Police said a fatal one-car accident Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Harrison Street claimed the life of a man
- Updated
A Davenport woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly helping to light a car on fire in September.
- Updated
A Davenport man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections on a methamphetamine trafficking conviction was arrested Monday on a w…
- Updated
Mike Duffy gave generously to the community and expanded the success of Per Mar Security Services. But his greatest asset was his ability to connect with people.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office wants to hire more deputies. A county supervisor says the county may be spending too much time working in Davenport
- Updated
The Scott County Sheriff's Office has asked for an additional $1 million for fiscal year 2023 so it can hire 11 more staff members.
Today, I received my MidAmerican Energy bill for gas and electric. The amount of natural gas I used for this last 30-day period was actually a…
Third and Fourth streets going two-way? Davenport budget proposal includes funding to eliminate one-way traffic downtown
- Updated
After decades of discussion and prodding by business leaders, Davenport seems poised to move ahead with plans to eliminate one-way traffic thr…
A pump track, a giant waterspout, and a rooftop restaurant: Moline advances plans for land under old I-74 bridge
- Updated
As demolition of piers and ramps for the old Interstate 74 bridge in downtown Moline gets closer, plans for using the long-dark land below the…
- Updated
The Bettendorf Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a truck that was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run incident.
- Updated
Early last week, a Davenport couple spotted a white swan swimming in the Mississippi River off South Concord.