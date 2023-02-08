An East Moline man was in custody Wednesday, accused of striking a woman with a pistol and head-butting a police officer.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has also accused Tehrrance D. Burrage Sr., 42, of firing the pistol, a .380-caliber Ruger LCP, at the woman during the incident; and is also accused of choking her, according to county court records.

The attack happened around 11:51 p.m. Saturday. In the 900 block of 37th Avenue, East Moline, according to the East Moline Police Department.

Court records state Burrage struck the woman in the side of the head with the grip of the pistol and the officer was struck in the jaw. The East Moline Police said on Wednesday afternoon that both suffered minor injuries.

Burrage faces two counts of aggravated battery, a count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated domestic battery, according to county court records.

Burrage remained in custody Wednesday, court records state. His bail is $150,000 and to be released he would have to post a $15,000 bond.

Burrage made his first court appearance Monday and is next scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 21, court records state.

— ANTHONY WATT

Man takes plea for 2021 Rock Island killing

A man accused of a 2021 killing in Rock Island pleaded guilty Wednesday as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Mayson A. Davis, 27, Rock Island, with first-degree murder for the shooting of Kielan J. Sims, 18, Moline, on May 29, 2021, in the 1600 block of 7th Street.

Davis, who was initially listed by police as living in Muscatine, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder during a Wednesday morning hearing before Judge Peter Church, according to court records. During the same hearing, Church sentenced Davis to 35 years in prison and an additional three years of mandatory supervised release once his incarceration is over. Davis must serve 100% of the prison sentence but will get credit for time served.

Davis had the option to have a presentence investigation and a mitigation hearing ahead of sentencing, but waived them on Wednesday, court records state.

Presentence investigations are designed to produce background reports on defendants to aid judges in determining the appropriate sentence. The mitigation hearing serves a similar function and can include statements from the defendant, attorneys and other presentations.

A second man, Seth D. Washington, 22, Moline, also faces first-degree murder for Sims’ death, according to court records.

The case against Washington was ongoing Wednesday, court records state. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 23.

Washington remained in custody as of Wednesday at the Rock Island County Jail, according to court records. His bond is $500,000 cash only.

— ANTHONY WATT