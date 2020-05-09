Man awaiting trial for domestic abuse charged with beating up two women

A Davenport man already awaiting trial on two cases of domestic abuse assault was arrested early Friday after police say he beat up two women.
Alexander George Rozman, 37, is charged with one count each of willful injury with bodily injury and first-degree criminal mischief. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carry a ten year prison sentence.
Rozman also is charged with domestic abuse assault-2nd offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Kevin Carver, at 3:17 a.m. officers were sent to home in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue to investigate a domestic incident.
Rozman and one of the victims have been in a relationship and living together for the past year.
According to the affidavit, Rozman hit the woman in the head with a hammer before the woman jumped out of a second-story window to escape being hit again. She suffered a bruised thigh in the fall.
Rozman also is accused of then beating another woman by striking her in the face several times. As that woman tried to cover her face she was hit in the arms. Rozman then struck that woman in the head with a drinking glass causing a cut to the top of her head.
According to the affidavit, Rozman then got into his girlfriend’s car, a Toyota Tundra, and drove into the woman’s other vehicle, a Honda Accord that was parked causing more than $10,000 in damage.
Rozman also is charged with operating while intoxicated and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Both women were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment. One requested an order of protection.
According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Rozman was also arrested on a charge domestic abuse assault-second offense after an incident that occurred three days before Christmas.
In that incident, the assault occurred at the address in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue. Rozman is accused of striking the woman in the face causing swelling to her left eye and a cut on the bridge of her nose.
A third party called police and reported the incident as the victim did not want to cooperate with police, according to the arrest affidavit.
Davenport police arrested Rozman after locating him at a Bettendorf residence.
He was charged in that case with domestic assault abuse-second degree. A pretrial conference in that case is scheduled for June 24 in Scott County District Court.
Then, on March 8, Davenport police were again sent to a Bettendorf residence to investigate a domestic assault that had occurred at the address in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue.
In that case Rozman is accused of putting his hands around the woman’s neck impeding air flow and blood flow. According to the arrest affidavit, the woman refused medical treatment and did not want to file an order of protection.
Rozman was charged in that case with domestic abuse assault-impeding air and blood flow. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years. He is to be arraigned in that case on May 21 in Scott County District Court.
Rozman was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $57,500 and a $1,000 bond, cash or surety.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!