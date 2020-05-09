Man awaiting trial for domestic abuse charged with beating up two women

A Davenport man already awaiting trial on two cases of domestic abuse assault was arrested early Friday after police say he beat up two women.

Alexander George Rozman, 37, is charged with one count each of willful injury with bodily injury and first-degree criminal mischief. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carry a ten year prison sentence.

Rozman also is charged with domestic abuse assault-2nd offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Kevin Carver, at 3:17 a.m. officers were sent to home in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue to investigate a domestic incident.

Rozman and one of the victims have been in a relationship and living together for the past year.

According to the affidavit, Rozman hit the woman in the head with a hammer before the woman jumped out of a second-story window to escape being hit again. She suffered a bruised thigh in the fall.