A jury has convicted a man of murder for the 2017 killing of two people in the eastern Iowa town of Clinton.
The Clinton Herald reported that 49-year-old Steven Armsted was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of first-degree murder for the March 2017 killings of 60-year-old Steven Cox and 57-year-old Kevin Lambert in the home the victims shared.
Police say the victims had been stabbed to death. Investigators used, in part, phone calls made from a landline in the victims' house to zero in on Armsted as a suspect in the killings.
Armsted faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole when he's sentenced Oct. 31.
