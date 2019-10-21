Police Lights

A 71-year-old man was found in the Mississippi River north of Savanna Monday morning. 

Curtis H. Petersen, 71, of Park Forest, Illinois, became confused while driving on a dead-end road and crashed his car across from an entrance to the Mississippi Palisades State Park, according to a release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriffs were called to Millers Landing on Marina Road at 5:08 a.m. for a report of a body.

Petersen's car was found and pulled from the water following a search by the Savanna Fire Department and the Illinois State Conservation Police. 

