A 71-year-old man was found in the Mississippi River north of Savanna Monday morning.
Curtis H. Petersen, 71, of Park Forest, Illinois, became confused while driving on a dead-end road and crashed his car across from an entrance to the Mississippi Palisades State Park, according to a release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriffs were called to Millers Landing on Marina Road at 5:08 a.m. for a report of a body.
Petersen's car was found and pulled from the water following a search by the Savanna Fire Department and the Illinois State Conservation Police.
