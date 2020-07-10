Man gets probation, jail time for sexual abuse

CAMBRIDGE — A Buda man on Friday in Henry County Circuit Court was sentenced to 36 months probation and 180 days in jail on a sex-related charge filed in 2014.
Casey P. Horner, 44, in January entered an open plea to the charge of Class 2 felony aggravated sexual abuse after a 2017 court proceeding ended in a mistrial. During that trial, a Secret Service agent came from Washington, D.C., to testify about the polygraph test he had given Horner in Kewanee. The agent had been stationed in Chicago at the time he administered the polygraph test.
According to Henry County State's Attorney Matt Schutte, the victim was a 14-year-old girl and Horner was staying as a guest in the home of her parents when the incident happened.
“Unfortunately he took advantage of that opportunity and that relationship,” Schutte said.
Judge Clayton Lee had earlier told Horner he would likely sentence him to three years in prison based on what he knew of the case, but Schutte said that after he talked to the victim, who wanted to avoid the trauma of a trial, Horner pleaded guilty to the charge in exchange for a cap of no prison time.
Schutte said Friday that during a sex-offender evaluation, Horner reverted back to denying sexual contact with the victim despite his plea. He also said Horner committed several offenses while the case was pending, showing disregard for the rule of law. Offenses included driving on a revoked license, disorderly conduct and a pending charge of violation of an order of protection.
As part of the terms of his probation, Horner was ordered not to have contact with the victim or any unrelated minor females. He will have to register as a sex offender and undergo treatment. His bond covers a $500 fine, and he will owe $1,600 in probation fees as well as a sexual-offender evaluation.
It was said at one time Horner's was the oldest case in Henry County still making its way through the Henry County court system. Horner asked for, and was granted, two weeks' time to get his things in order before serving his jail sentence. Schutte had objected, saying it was six months since his plea when he should have known about possible jail time.
“This is a six-year-old case. The sooner we get it done, the better off everyone will be,” Schutte said.
