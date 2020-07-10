Man gets probation, jail time for sexual abuse

CAMBRIDGE — A Buda man on Friday in Henry County Circuit Court was sentenced to 36 months probation and 180 days in jail on a sex-related charge filed in 2014.

Casey P. Horner, 44, in January entered an open plea to the charge of Class 2 felony aggravated sexual abuse after a 2017 court proceeding ended in a mistrial. During that trial, a Secret Service agent came from Washington, D.C., to testify about the polygraph test he had given Horner in Kewanee. The agent had been stationed in Chicago at the time he administered the polygraph test.

According to Henry County State's Attorney Matt Schutte, the victim was a 14-year-old girl and Horner was staying as a guest in the home of her parents when the incident happened.

“Unfortunately he took advantage of that opportunity and that relationship,” Schutte said.

Judge Clayton Lee had earlier told Horner he would likely sentence him to three years in prison based on what he knew of the case, but Schutte said that after he talked to the victim, who wanted to avoid the trauma of a trial, Horner pleaded guilty to the charge in exchange for a cap of no prison time.