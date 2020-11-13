Man on federal release, women on Iowa parole, arrested on drugs, firearms charges

The Bureau of Prisons released Braet on June 15 and is serving four years on supervised release, according to electronic records.

According to electronic records from the U.S. District Court, Davenport, on Nov. 29, 2012, Braet was sentenced to 103 months, or eight years and seven months, in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute drugs, in that instance crack cocaine.

Braet was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail without bond as he had not been before a judge for a first appearance in Scott County District Court. However, federal authorities have placed a detainer on him for violating his supervised release/ That means if Braet is able to post bond for the Scott County charges he will be released to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Blasdell is on parole in Iowa until Aug. 7, 2021.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, on Feb. 24, 2016, Blasdell pleaded guilty to a charge of manufacture or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence. On April 21, 2016, she was sentenced to two years on probation.