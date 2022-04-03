Man seriously wounded in Davenport strip club shooting

A 33-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting at Déjà Vu Showgirls, a Davenport strip club.

In a news release police said officers were sent to the club, located at 5220 Grand Ave., at 2:21 a.m.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, and then transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City. His condition was not available Sunday morning and his name has not been released.

Police were on the scene through the morning interviewing witnesses and combing the grounds for evidence.

Two vehicles were towed from the scene, one a maroon Ford Fusion and the other a silver Ford Fusion.

It is the second shooting on the grounds of the club in just less than six months.

On Oct. 17, Samuel Wires, 35, of Davenport, was killed in a shooting outside the club.

Lance Montel Johnson, Jr., 28, of Rock Island, is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Wires.

Johnson is being held in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1 million. A pre-trial conference in that case is scheduled for May 13 in Scott County District Court.

It also is the second shooting incident in two days at a Davenport bar.

At 1:42 a.m. Saturday, police were sent to the AKA Bar, 3811 Harrison St., to investigate a shots fired call.

Officers located and recovered spent shell casings and found damage to a building and two vehicles. No one was injured.

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said Sunday morning, "It's incredibly frustrating that Davenport Police Department resources are continuously being deployed to a few establishments in response to repeated gun violence, and highlights why the city advocated for HF 2340, public safety nuisances."

HF 2340 is a bill for an act relating to public safety nuisances concerning licensed premises where alcoholic beverages, wine, or beer is sold or consumed.

"It's tremendously unfortunate that these business operators and or property owners do not have the same care and concern for the safety of the community," Spiegel said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

