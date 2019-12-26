Man serving time for attempted murder loses bid to get out of jail earlier

CAMBRIDGE — A Galva man serving a 10-year sentence for attempted murder returned to Henry County Circuit Court Thursday and learned he remain in prison longer than he'd hoped.
Quenton D. Whiteside, 28, was found guilty by a Henry County jury of a bloody attack in April 2017 at the Whiteside home in Galva. There were hundreds of bloodstains in 15 areas of the house, and the victim was flown to a Peoria hospital.
There was trial testimony that Whiteside had wanted to steal 13 grams of methamphetamine from the victim, who admitted to having an entry on his Facebook page about making arrangements to sell the drug.
The victim had several stab wounds, multiple cranial fractures, a liver laceration and a kidney injury. Eight months after the attack, the victim was still taking warfarin for blood clots and getting twice daily shots in his stomach.
Whiteside pointed out on Thursday that his sentencing order had stated he was to get day-for-day credit for the 486 days he spent in the Henry County Jail prior to sentencing, giving him credit for 972 days.
Judge Terry Patton said the sentencing order was in error because by law, Whiteside has to serve 85% of his sentence. He denied Whiteside's motion and ordered the state to prepare an amended sentencing order that would specify the truth-in-sentencing rule rather than day-for-day credit.
“The order is incorrect. It should not have said you are eligible for day-for-day credit,” said the judge. “I have to deny your motion.”
Whiteside is serving his sentence at the Danville Correctional Center. His projected parole date is Oct. 17, 2025.