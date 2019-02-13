A man accused of skipping out on court in Rock Island County after being charged with fleeing from police was found, returned for court and then released on a higher bond.
Trino Teague, 25, of Moline, was arrested on Sept. 28 after he allegedly fled a traffic stop in East Moline, according to authorities. He was charged with aggravated fleeing and with resisting and made his initial appearance on the charges the next day. His bail was set at $30,000 and he posted the $3,000 bond required for his release. Teague, however, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing on Oct. 9 and a warrant was issued for his arrest and forfeiture hearings began for the bail money. A new bail, $60,000, was set in the case.
Teague appeared on Jan. 26 while in custody on the failure to appear warrant, court records state. He posted the $6,000 bond on his new bail on Jan. 28, court records state. Teague received a new preliminary hearing date on Feb. 5. He appeared and waived the hearing.
In a preliminary hearing, prosecutors present an outline of the case against a defendant so a judge can determine if there is enough evidence for the case to continue. The legal burden to accomplish this is not considered very high. When defendants -- like Teague -- choose to waive the hearing, they do not challenge the outline presented by the prosecutors, but are still presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Teague was still out on bond as of Wednesday, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
His next court date is scheduled for March 8, according to the court records.
A second man was charged after the Sept. 28 incident in which Teague was arrested. Authorities identified him as Emanuell J. Coleman, 30, of East Moline. Coleman was accused of an attack earlier on Sept. 28. A clerk at the S&K Mini Mart, 4400 Kennedy Drive, was punched, allegedly during a quarrel over a missing cell phone, fell and struck his head. The clerk suffered bleeding in his brain and was sent to Iowa City for treatment. He was related in the days after the attack.
Coleman was charged with aggravated battery and the case against him was still pending, according to court records. His bail was also set at $30,000 and he was free on bond as of Feb. 5. His next court date was set for today.
